The much-awaited ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is here and fans will get to witness some of the best teams in action as they battle each other to be the best in the world. The teams that secured the top seven places in the 2023 ODI World Cup qualified for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 while Pakistan made it directly by virtue of being the host nation. The tournament witnessed a bit of controversy over the venue with India not willing to send its team to host nation Pakistan due to strained political ties. In this article, we shall take a look at how to buy ICC Champions Trophy 2025 tickets online. ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Cricket Tournament.

After some delay, the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 schedule was revealed in December 2024 and it was decided that the tournament will be played in a hybrid model. The ICC Champions Trophy kickstarts with hosts Pakistan facing New Zealand in the opener at the National Stadium in Karachi on February 19. The Indian National Cricket Team will play their matches in Dubai with the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

How to Buy ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Tickets Online?

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 tickets for the matches in Pakistan are live and available for sale. Fans interested in purchasing ICC Champions Trophy 2025 tickets for the games in Pakistan can visit the ICC Champions Trophy official website and book their spots to attend the matches that will be held across three venues in the country-- Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, National Bank Stadium in Karachi and Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. ICC Champions Trophy 2025: A Look at Some Iconic Rivalries Including India vs Pakistan Matches Ahead of Ninth Edition of Tournament.

Tickets for India's matches in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 that will be played in Dubai are not out yet and will be made live for sale on February 2. India have been placed in Group A alongside Pakistan, Bangladesh and New Zealand they start their campaign on February 20 against Bangladesh.

