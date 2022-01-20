After hammering Zimbabwe U19, Pakistan U19 take on neighbours Afghanistan U19 in Group C clash of the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2022. Pakistan U19 defeated Zimbabwe U19 by 115 runs to open their ICC U19 CWC campaign with a win. Meanwhile, if you are looking for PAK vs AFG U19 CWC 2022 match live streaming online and TV telecast details then you have made it to the right page. Continue reading to find out PAK U19 vs AFG U19 match live streaming and TV telecast details. ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2022 Schedule Free PDF Download: Full Time Table in IST, Fixtures of U19 CWC in West Indies With Match Timings and Venue Details.

Like Pakistan U19, Afghanistan U19 got off to a perfect start with a 135-run victory over Papua New Guinea U19. Victory here in this fixture will mean a guaranteed place in Super League quarterfinals and needless to say both sides will be pushing for it.

PAK vs AFG U19 CWC 2022 Live Telecast in India

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2022. It will provide live telecast of select group stage matches. Pakistan vs Ireland U19 match will be available on TV. Star Sports Select 1/HD will provide live telecast of PAK vs AFG U19 cricket match. In Pakistan, ASports and PTV Sports will provide the live telecast of the match. ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2022 All Squads: Full Players List of Participating Teams in Under-19 CWC 22.

PAK vs AFG U19 CWC 2022 Live Streaming Online in India

With Star Sports as official broadcaster, the India vs Ireland U19 live streaming online will be available on Disney+ Hotstar, Star Sports’ OTT platform in India. However, fans will have to buy subscription to enjoy the services. ICC TV will provide live streaming in some regions. In Pakistan, the live streaming online will be available on ASports website and ARY Digital TV.

