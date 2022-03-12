Pakistan and Australia face off against each other in the second Test of the three-game series. The PAK vs AUS 2nd Test 2022 will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi from March 12, 2022 (Saturday) onwards as the teams look for a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for PAK vs AUS 2nd Test live streaming details can scroll down below. Pakistan vs Australia 2022: Mitchell Swepson Confirmed to Debut in Second Test.

The first match ended in a draw as the pitch in Rawalpindi favoured the batters and the batsmen from both sides managed to get the best out of the pitch. However, the teams will hope that the strip in Karachi can afford something for the bowlers so they can get a result and take a lead in the series.

When Is Pakistan vs Australia 2nd Test 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

Pakistan vs Australia 2nd Test will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi from March 12, 2022 (Saturday) onwards. The match has a start time of 10:30 PM IST and 10:00 AM according to Pakistan time.

Where To Get Live Telecast Of Pakistan vs Australia 2nd Test 2022 On TV?

Sony Network are the official broadcasters of Pakistan vs Australia in India and will telecast the game on Sony Sports channels. Fans in Pakistan can watch the PAK vs AUS 2nd Test on PTV Sports while Foxtel will telecast the game live in Australia.

How To Watch Free Live Streaming of Pakistan vs Australia 2nd Test 2022 Online?

SonyLIV the official OTT platform of Sony Network will live stream the PAK vs 2nd 1st Test 2022 in India. PTV Sports are the broadcasters in Pakistan. Live streaming coverage in Australia will be available on Fox Cricket and Kayo Sports.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 12, 2022 09:29 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).