Pakistan and England will lock horns with each other in the first T20I which will be held at the Old Trafford in Manchester. This will be the first T20I game of the three-match T20I series. The Men In Green will be led Babar Azam and Eoin Morgan will handle the reins of the team. In this article, we shall have a look at the playing XI and the toss report of PAK vs ENG 1st T20 2020. So the update from Manchester is Pakistan has won the toss and elected to bowl first. This will also be the first T20I game which will be played after 480 days. Pakistan vs England 1st T20I 2020 Live Score.

The teams come into the match with England having the last laugh in the three-game Test Series. The hosts won the series 1-0. England opener Jason Roy has been ruled out of the first T20I against Pakistan. The English opener had gotten injured on Wednesday during the 1st T20I preparations against Pakistan. An official release from the ECB confirmed Roy's unavailability.

Talking about the visitors, they would surely be looking to settle the scores by winning in the shorter formats. England is sure shot the favourite team to win the series. For now, let's have a look at the playing XI of both teams.

England Playing XI: Eoin Morgan (c)Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, David Malan, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Lewi Gregory, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan and Saqib Mahmood

Pakistan Playing XI: Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

