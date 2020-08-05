Pakistan and England will take on each other at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester. The three-match Test Series is a part of the World Test Championship. This is the second Test series for England post-COVID 19. England enters the series with a 2-1 win against West Indies. Whereas, for Azhar Ali and men will play the longer format of the game after a long gap of about four and a half months. The Men in Green played their last Test match against Bangladesh earlier in March. On one hand, where the hosts would want to keep up with their winning streak, Pakistan would want to better their record. For now, the news from the centre is that ... have won the toss and have elected to bat. The playing XI update of both sides would be given below. Pakistan vs England Live Score of 1st Test Day 1.

The last time Pakistan won the series in a longer format was in 1996. A win here and the team would be two points above New Zealand who are placed on number five with only a couple of points in their kitty. Misbah Ul Haq head of the game said that their team can win the series if they remain alert. The coach of the team has hinted that a couple of spinners will feature in the playing XI.

Pakistan: Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali(c), Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Shadab Khan, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah

England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler(w), Chris Woakes, Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

The weather for the game will remain cold and gloomy. However, there is a bit of a prediction for the rains but that is for later in the day. Stay tuned to our page for updates of the game.

