Pakistan and England meet in the third and final T20I. The three-match series is currently levelled at 1-1 and both teams will be looking to clinch it. Meanwhile, for PAK vs ENG live streaming online and PTV Sports live telecast details, you can scroll down. For the uninitiated, this is the last match on England tour for Pakistan and the Green Shirts will travel to West Indies after this. England vs Pakistan 2021, 2nd T20I Match Result: Jos Buttler, Saqib Mahmood Shine as Hosts Defeat Visitors in Second Game.

Pakistan won the first T20I to take a 1-0 lead and then England bounced back to draw level in the series. Eoin Morgan rested himself in the second T20I and it will be interesting to see if he makes his way back in the playing XI or not.

England vs Pakistan, 3rd T20I 2021 Schedule, Match Time and Venue

The 3rd T20I of the three-match series between England and Pakistan will be played in the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester on July 20, 2021 (Sunday). The match has a scheduled start time of 11:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch for England vs Pakistan, 3rd T20I 2021 Match on TV

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the England vs Pakistan 3rd T20I on Sony Sports Network, who are the official broadcasters. So fans need to tune into Sony Ten 2 SD/HD channels to watch the match live on their television sets. Fans in Pakistan can watch the live telecast on PTV Sports and Ten Sports.

How To Watch England vs Pakistan, 3rd T20I 2021 Live Streaming Online in India

Fans can also follow the England vs Pakistan series online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the England vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match online for fans in India. Meanwhile, fans in Pakistan can watch the game live on the official streaming platform of PTV Sports.

