After a disastrous test series at home against England, the Pakistan cricket team gears up to host New Zealand in a two game test series. The first game takes place in Karachi where an under-fire Pakistan will be looking for an upliftment in performance. The Men in Green have always been brilliant at home and hence it was a surprise for many with the way they folded against the Englishmen. New Zealand pulled out of the Pakistan series citing security reasons in 2021 and hence their return this time has added an extra spice to the competition. The BlackCaps are fierce competitors, and they will feel it is an ideal opportunity to win an important away series. Pakistan versus New Zealand will be streamed on the Sony Sports network and streamed on Sony Liv app from 10:30 AM IST. Danish Kaneria Shares Shahid Afridi’s Old Photo of Ball Tampering After the Latter Being Named As Pakistan’s Interim Chief.

Pakistan’s problem at the moment is their batting unit which consistently failed against England at crucial junctures. This is where Babar Azam will need to step up and show the way by leading from the front. His leadership skills have come under immense fire recently and he will hope it does not have an impact on his batting. Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq are other dependable players that banks on. In bowling, Abrar Ahmed will once again try and weave his magic after a brilliant outing against England.

Tim Southee is the new skipper of New Zealand test side after Kane Williamson stepped down. The Kiwi pacer has an excellent squad to chose his playing eleven from and will opt for a batting heavy side with Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, and Will Young all featuring. Ajaz Patel has done well in the subcontinent wickets in the past and he will be a key here. Babar Azam, Tim Southee Unveil Test Series Trophy Ahead of Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st Test 2022.

Both sides will put up a good show and the game is likely to end in a draw, a rarity these days.

When is Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st Test 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st Test will be played at the National Stadium on December 26 (Monday). The first day's play of the PAK vs NZ 1st Test has a scheduled time of 10:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st Test 2022 on TV?

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcaster of the PAK vs NZ Test series 2022 in India and will provide the Live Telecast of the matches on its channels.

How to Get Free Online Live Streaming of Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st Test 2022?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Sports Network will provide live Streaming of the Pakistan vs New Zealand Test series on its online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app or website to watch the live streaming of the Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st Test 2022 online.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 26, 2022 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).