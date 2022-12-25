After losing Test series against England, Pakistan is set to be back in the Test cricket arena by hosting back-to-back home series. this time against New Zealand. On way to the buildup of the 1st Test starting from 26th December, boxing day, both captains Babar Azam and Tim Southee unveil the trophy of the Pakistan Vs New Zealand Test Series 2022-23. Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd Test Moved From Multan to Karachi Due to Poor Weather Conditions.

Babar Azam, Tim Southee Unveil Test Series Trophy

🏆🇵🇰🇳🇿 Trophy unveiled for KFC Presents DAFANEWS Pakistan Vs New Zealand Test Series 2022-23#PAKvNZ | #TayyariKiwiHai pic.twitter.com/nnhlC69PEK — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 25, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)