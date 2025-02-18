Hosts and defending champions Pakistan national cricket team are set to face New Zealand national cricket team in the first match of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on Wednesday, February 19. The game will be played at Pakistan's National Bank Stadium in Karachi from 2:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). After this Pakistan vs New Zealand game, the hosts will travel to Dubai for a game against arch-rivals India while New Zealand will lock horns with Bangladesh at Rawalpindi. ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Everything You Need To Know From All Squads To Broadcast Details.

Pakistan and New Zealand had recently locked horns in a tri-nation series in Pakistan, where the Kiwis won defeating Pakistan twice, including once in the final. The Kiwis and Green Shirts, both defeated South Africa in the Pakistan Tri-series 2025. The New Zealand cricket team must be boiling in confidence, facing the known opponents in the same competition. But, the Pakistan cricket team must be the favourites playing an ICC event at home.

The Pakistan vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match will begin at 2:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Wednesday, February 19. The weather in Karachi is expected to be ideal for cricket. The predictions mention no chance of rain and a moderate atmosphere. It is expected to be sunny when the game starts, and the temperature will be around 29 degrees Celcius, it might dip later to around 26 degrees Celcius. ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Mohammad Yousuf Says Pakistan Have Edge Over India Due to Favourable Conditions.

National Bank Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at the National Bank Stadium Pitch in Karachi is expected to favour pacers when Pakistan vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match starts. But, as the match proceeds it might become more batting friendly. Spinners might not get much aid from this Karachi pitch.

