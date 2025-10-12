Pakistan National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Pakistan National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: It is the start of a new ICC WTC (World Test Championship) cycle for the defending champions South Africa as they lock horns with Pakistan in a two-match Test series, the first of which starts on October 12. After winning the ICC WTC 2025 title earlier this year with a victory over former champions Australia, the South Africa National Cricket Team would believe that they can carry on the momentum in his new WTC cycle and a solid performance against Pakistan would only reinforce the confidence. The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is set to host the PAK vs SA 1st Test 2025. Pakistan vs South Africa Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for 1st Test 2025 and Who Will Win PAK vs SA Test Match?.

Pakistan and South Africa had finished on opposite ends of the ICC WTC 2023-25 points table. While the Proteas emerged as champions, the Shan Masood-led Pakistan National Cricket Team finished right at the bottom of the pile, with just five victories in 14 Test matches. But this would be a fresh start for both teams in this new WTC cycle and fans can expect the PAK vs SA 1st Test 2025 to be an exciting one to say the least. Pakistan would look to capitalise on home advantage like they did against England last year and make life tough for South Africa. The Proteas, who will be without regular captain Temba Bavuma for the PAK vs SA 1st Test 2025, will look to put up a strong performance on tracks expected to assist spin and show why they are champions in the format. Pakistan vs South Africa 2025: Schedule, Venues, Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need To Know About PAK vs SA Test, ODI and T20I Series.

PAK vs SA 1st Test 2025 Match Details

Match Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test 2025 Date Sunday, October 12 Time 10:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore Live Streaming, Telecast Details No Live Streaming, Telecast Details

When is Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Pakistan National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team 1st Test 2025 on Sunday, October 12. The PAK vs SA 1st Test 2025 will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore and it will start at 10:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test 2025?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch the Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test 2025 due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India won't be able to watch PAK vs SA 1st Test 2025 live telecast on any TV channel. For PAK vs SA 1st Test 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test 2025?

Just like the PAK vs SA live telecast, there would be no PAK vs SA live streaming available as well. Fans in India thus will not be able to watch PAK vs SA live streaming on any platform. However, fans can still follow PAK vs SA 1st Test 2025 live score updates on the South Africa cricket team's official social media handle. Pakistan will play in home conditions alright but expect South Africa to put up a tough fight and come out on top in the end.

