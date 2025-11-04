FIFTY for Lhuan-dre Pretorius! He has made a mark on his ODI debut and now, will look to reach three figures. Pakistan's bowling has been ineffective so far and the youngster has pounced on every available loose delivery.
South Africa are off to a solid start here. Lhuan-dre Pretorius has been sensational, playing some fine shots on both sides of the wicket. Quinton de Kock too has looked in good touch. Pakistan will need a breakthrough soon or else we can have a big score on the board.
Lhuan-dre Pretorius has looked in very good touch here. The left-hander has played some fascinating shots and he will look to finish the first power play on a high here. Pakistan on the other hand, are looking for their first wicket.
Quinton de Kock and Lhuan-dre Pretorius are off to a steady start with the bat here for South Africa. It has been an even contest thus far and Pakistan will want to make an early breakthrough here.
South Africa have started their innings and Quinton de Kock has Lhuan-dre Pretorius are out in the middle for the Proteas. Shaheen Afridi bowled the first over and conceded three runs.
Pakistan (Playing XI): Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Salman Agha, Hussain Talat, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi(c), Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed.
South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Tony de Zorzi, Matthew Breetzke(c), Sinethemba Qeshile, Donovan Ferreira, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Lizaad Williams.
Toss Update: Pakistan captain Shaheen Afridi has won the toss and he has decided to bowl first. Stay tuned for the playing XI of both teams.
Hello and welcome to the live score updates of the Pakistan vs South Africa 1st ODI 2025. The first ODI between the two countries will be held at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad. The venue is set to host its first international fixture in 17 years. Coming into the series, the visitors have suffered a huge blow with their star batter Dewald Brevis having been ruled out of this series due to a low-grade shoulder muscle strain he suffered during the third T20I. Cricket South Africa (CSA) is yet to announce Dewald Brevis' replacement. For Pakistan, this will be the first ODI series under their new captain, Shaheen Afridi. The left-arm seamer was appointed as the new leader after the Pakistan Cricket Board sacked Mohammad Rizwan.