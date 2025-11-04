Hello and welcome to the live score updates of the Pakistan vs South Africa 1st ODI 2025. The first ODI between the two countries will be held at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad. The venue is set to host its first international fixture in 17 years. Coming into the series, the visitors have suffered a huge blow with their star batter Dewald Brevis having been ruled out of this series due to a low-grade shoulder muscle strain he suffered during the third T20I. Cricket South Africa (CSA) is yet to announce Dewald Brevis' replacement. For Pakistan, this will be the first ODI series under their new captain, Shaheen Afridi. The left-arm seamer was appointed as the new leader after the Pakistan Cricket Board sacked Mohammad Rizwan.