Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction: The Sri Lanka national cricket team will lock horns against Pakistan national cricket team in the third match of the Super Four Stage in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 tournament. The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Super 4 match will be played at the Sheikh Zyed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, September 23. The Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match between Pakistan vs Sri Lanka will begin at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans interested in the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Best fantasy playing XI prediction can scroll below. IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav Opens Up After India’s Comprehensive Six-Wicket Win in Super 4 Match Against Pakistan, Says ‘India vs Pakistan Is Not a Rivalry Anymore’ (Watch Video).

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match is extremely crucial for both teams as the loser of this game will technically be out of the race for the final. The winner meanwhile, will be able to survive and fight to make their place in the final. Both teams have suffered one loss each. Sri Lanka have lost against Bangladesh and Pakistan have lost against India. Both teams are likely to make minimal changes for this game and likely to take their chances with their set combinations.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Fantasy Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Kusal Mendis (SL)

Batters: Pathum Nissanka (SL), Fakhar Zaman (PAK) and Sahibzada Farhan (PAK)

All-Rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga (SL), Mohammad Nawaz (PAK), Saim Ayub (PAK)

Bowlers: Nuwan Thushara (SL), Dushmantha Chameera (SL). Haris Rauf (PAK), Shaheen Shah Afridi (PAK). Asia Cup 2025: Litton Das Hails Pacers Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed After Win; Sri Lanka Counterpart Charith Asalanka Rues Not Capitalising on Final Two Overs.

Who Will Win Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Match?

Sri Lanka have won all three games of the group stages of the Asia Cup 2025. They were in a tougher group since they had to face both Afghanistan and Bangladesh. Under pressure, the likes of Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, all delivered. They have the grip of the situation better than Pakistan, who are yet to win when facing pressure. Given the conditions and quality of bowling both sides, Sri Lanka are slightly ahead and are likely to win.

