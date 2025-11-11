Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka National Cricket Team Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: The Pakistan national cricket team and Sri Lanka national cricket team will lock horns in the first match of the soon-to-start three-ODI series between November 11 and November 15. The PAK vs SL 1st ODI 2025 will be played in Rawalpindi, which is the host city of the three-ODI series. The Pakistan Cricket Team will be led by Shaheen Shah Afridi, while the Sri Lanka Cricket Team will be captained by Charith Asalanka. PAK vs SL 2025: Shaheen Shah Afridi Urges Pakistan To Keep Winning Momentum Alive Against Sri Lanka

Pakistan are coming off a 2-1 ODI series win over South Africa, having won the decider in one-sided fashion, handing Afridi his maiden victory as One-Day International captain. On the other hand, Sri Lanka are coming off a 3-0 ODI series whitewash over Zimbabwe, which dates back to August 2025, and will be the Lankan Lions' first international appearance in any format since a poor Asia Cup 2025.

The PAKvsSL ODI series will be followed by a T20I Tri-Nation Series involving Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe are replacing Afghanistan, who pulled out of the series following border tensions with Pakistan last month.

PAK vs SL 1st ODI 2025 Match Details

Match Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI 2025 Date November 11 Time 3:00 PM Indian Standard Time Venue Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium Live Streaming, Telecast Details No Live Streaming or Telecast in India

When is Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Pakistan National Cricket Team are set to face the Sri Lanka National Cricket Team in the first ODI of the three-match series on November 11. Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi will host the PAK vs SL 1st ODI 2025, and start at 3:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Pakistan Pacer Naseem Shah To Play Sri Lanka ODIs Despite Attack on Residence.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI 2025?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ODIs 2025 due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India won't be able to watch PAK vs SL 1st ODI 2025 live telecast on any TV channel. For PAK vs SL 1st ODI online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI 2025?

Just like the PAK vs SL live telecast, there would be no PAK vs SL live streaming available as well. Fans in India thus will not be able to watch PAK vs SL live streaming on any platform. However, fans can still follow PAK vs SL 1st ODI 2025 live score updates on the Sri Lanka cricket team's official social media handle.

