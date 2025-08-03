Pakistan National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: The Pakistan national cricket team are set to face the West Indies national cricket team in the second match of the three-match T20I series. The PAK vs WI 2nd T20I 2025 is set to be played in Florida on August 3. The Men in Green are leading the three-match T20I series 1-0. Meanwhile, fans can find the complete live streaming and telecast details of the PAK vs WI 2nd T20I 2025 here. Broadcasters in Pakistan Pull Out of WI vs PAK 2025 Series Live Telecast Due to Drop in TV Ad Revenue.

Talking about the first T20I, Pakistan secured a comprehensive 14-run victory in Florida. Batting first, the Men in Green made a competitive total of 178-6. Opener Saim Ayub played a fantastic knock of 57 runs off 38 deliveries, including five fours and two sixes. For the West Indies, Shamar Joseph scalped three wickets.

In response, openers Johnson Charles (35) and Jewel Andrew (35) played fighting knocks. Towards the end, veteran all-rounder Jason Holder slammed an unbeaten 30 off 12 deliveries, but the West Indies reached 164-7 in 20 overs and lost the match. For Pakistan, Mohammad Nawaz took a three-wicket haul, and Saim Ayub scalped two wickets. For his all-round performance, the Pakistan opener Saim Ayub was awarded the Player of the Match award.

Pakistan vs West Indies 2nd T20I 2025 Details

Match PAK vs WI 2nd T20I Date Sunday, August 3 Time 5:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Florida Live Streaming and Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), no telecast available

When is Pakistan vs West Indies 2nd T20I 2025? Know the Date, Time and Venue

The Pakistan National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team 2nd T20I 2025 is going to be played on Sunday, August 3. The Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida, will host the PAK vs WI 2nd T20I 2025, and it will start at 5:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). West Indies vs Pakistan 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get WI vs PAK T20I and ODI Series Fixtures, Time Table and Match Timings in IST.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Pakistan vs West Indies 2nd T20I 2025?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast partner in India for the Pakistan vs West Indies 2025 T20I series. Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch PAK vs WI 2nd T20I 2025 live telecast. For the PAK vs WI 2025 T20I series, online viewing option, read below.

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of Pakistan vs West Indies 2nd T20I 2025?

FanCode has the streaming rights to the PAK vs WI 2025 T20I series. Fans in India can watch the PAK vs WI 2nd T20I 2025 live streaming on the FanCode app and website. But for that, fans would require either a match pass that costs Rs 29 or a tour pass worth Rs 79.

