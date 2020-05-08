Pat Cummins Birthday Special: Lesser-Known Facts and Family Photos of The Australian Speedster

Pat Cummins (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Australian pacer Pat Cummins will celebrate his 27th birthday today (May 8, 2020). Cummins has represented Australia in all three formats and is one of the most important members of the team. Since his debut for the national side in 2011 against South Africa, the speedster has continued to improve and now has established himself in the company of some of the best players the game has ever seen. Apart from being a great bowler, Cummins is also a capable lower-order batsman and has played some important innings for the national team. Pat Cummins the Most Complete Bowler in the World, Says Glenn McGrath.

Born in New South Wales, Australia, Pat Cummins burst into the scene during the 2010-11 KFC Twenty20 Big Bash, as at just 17, he was the tournaments leading wicket-taker. Due to brilliant performances in the domestic front, Cummins got an international call-up in 2011 and became the youngest player from the country to sign a contract with the national team. So on Pat Cummins’ birthday, we take a look at some things about him.

Pat Cummins grew up in New South Wales and has two brothers and two sisters.

Pat Cummins made his debut for Australia in 2011 vs South Africa at the age of 18.

Pat Cummins’ role model while growing up was Australian legend Brett Lee.

Pat Cummins Won the BBL Title with Perth Scorchers during the 2013-14 season.

View this post on Instagram 7 years later...Graduated!! A post shared by Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) on Oct 8, 2017 at 11:49pm PDT

Pat Cummins joined KKR in 2014, winning the IPL title with the team.

Pat Cummins was also a part of the Australian team which won the 2015 Cricket World Cup.

In February 2019, Cummins was awarded with Allan Border Medal.

In 2020 IPL Player Auction, Pat Cummins was brought by KKR for 15.5 crores which made him tournament’s most expensive overseas player.

View this post on Instagram #fbFriday A post shared by Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) on Oct 17, 2013 at 9:15pm PDT