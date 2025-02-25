Mumbai, February 25: Australia Test captain Pat Cummins has strongly criticised the media outlet for misquoting him about India's venue in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy. The entire episode started after Code Cricket published a post on Tuesday alleging that Cummins had slammed the ICC for allowing India to play all their matches at a single venue while other teams had to travel between Pakistan and Dubai. The publication claimed Cummins was unhappy with India getting to “pick and choose” where they played. ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Pat Cummins Believes India Have Huge Advantage Playing at Same Ground in Dubai.

Code Cricket, in a deleted X post, alleged that Cummins called out the unfair advantage given to India by the ICC in the Champions Trophy and termed the tournament 'farce', saying that teams should not be able to pick and choose where they want to play their matches.

Pat Cummins Hits Out Code Cricket

I have definitely never said this @codecricketau https://t.co/hUri1sK4NZ — Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) February 25, 2025

The fast bowler, who is not part of the tournament due to ankle injury, took to social media on Tuesday to slam the Australian digital sports platform for fabricating his words. "I have definitely never said this @codecricketau," Cummins posted on X.

But Cummins, in an actual interview with Yahoo Australia, said, “I think it's good in that the tournament can go on, but obviously, it does give them (India) a huge advantage playing on the same ground. They already look very strong, and they've got that obvious benefit of playing all their games there." Ricky Ponting Lauds Virat Kohli After Match-Winning Century Against Pakistan in ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Says ‘I Haven’t Seen a Better ODI Player Than Him; He Can Be the Leading Run-Scorer’.

India’s participation in the Champions Trophy has been a point of contention, with the team refusing to travel to Pakistan due to political tensions. As a result, all of India’s matches, including a potential final, are being played at the Dubai International Stadium, while other teams must travel between Pakistan and Dubai for their fixtures.

