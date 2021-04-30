Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will look to continue their good run in IPL 2021 when they play a struggling Punjab Kings in match 26 of Indian Premier League season 14. Punjab Kings vs Royal Challenger Bangalore (PBKS vs RCB) match in IPL 2021 will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. RCB are third in the IPL 2021 points table with five wins from six games. Their sole defeat this season have come against Chennai Super Kings. Punjab Kings are sixth in the table with only two wins from six. Meanwhile, fans looking for how to watch the live telecast, live streaming online and other details for the PBKS vs RCB match should scroll down for all information. PBKS vs RCB Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About VIVO IPL 2021 Match 26.

Punjab Kings started the season well with a four-run win over Rajasthan Royals but lost their next three matches. They beat Mumbai Indians in between before another defeat to the Kolkata Knight Riders. RCB’s only defeat in IPL 2021 have come against CSK. Virat Kohli’s side can climb to the top of the points table with a victory. Punjab Kings need to win to keep themselves alive in the race for the IPL 2021 playoffs. Here’s How Kyle Jamieson Denied Bowling to Virat Kohli with Dukes Ball in RCB Nets with World Test Championship Final Ahead (Watch Video).

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Indian Premier League 2021 Match Time and Schedule in India

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match in IPL 2021 will be played at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday evening. The game is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

IPL 2021 Live Score

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Indian Premier League 2021 Match Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (PBKS vs RCB) match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Premier League 2021 in India. So fans can live telecast the PBKS vs RCB match live on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD channels. The live streaming of the PBKS vs RCB match will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as the website. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also watch the game live on JIO TV and Airtel Xstream apps respectively.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2021 06:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).