In match number 66 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season, Punjab Kings cross swords with Rajasthan Royals at the HPCA cricket stadium in Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh, on May 19, 2023, Friday. As the tournament moves towards the business end, the race for the playoffs gets intense. Having mentioned the playoffs, let us look at how the two teams fare before the match starts. On one hand, we have Punjab Kings, who are trying hard to reach the playoffs of the IPL 2023. Sitting in the eighth position with 12 points in hand after recording six wins and seven losses, Punjab’s IPL campaign may have been over with the defeat against Delhi Capitals. However, they can still qualify provided if they beat Rajasthan by a huge margin and expect other results to be in their favour. Otherwise, you can count Punjab Kings as eliminated. IPL 2023: ‘Gujarat Titans Rallying Around Yash Dayal on His Terrible Day Is a Phenomenal Story’, Says Robin Uthappa.

Punjab Kings started their campaign with a win against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) but some inconsistent performances here and there have thrown them out of the race. The last match between Punjab and Delhi saw some brilliant knocks from Delhi’s top-three batters propel them to a mammoth total of 213. When it came down to chasing, only batters Atharva Taide (55) and Liam Livingstone (94) came good with the bat as Punjab fell short of the target by 15 runs.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals, after having a brilliant start to their IPL 2023 campaign are finding themselves in a spot of bother as they are languishing at the sixth place with 12 points after winning six and losing seven games. For the past few matches, the batting department has troubled them a lot for quite some games, and it was evident especially in the last match. Despite some wonderful bowling effort from Rajasthan bowlers, the RCB batters were able to provide useful contributions with the bat them helped them post a challenging total of 171. But when it came down to chasing the target, Rajasthan batters crumbled under pressure as the unit got bowled out for a mere 59. Rajasthan must win their next game by a big margin if they are to reach the playoffs.

PBKS vs RR Head-to-Head Record in IPL

Punjab have faced Rajasthan 25 times out of which Rajasthan have won 14 times while Punjab emerged victorious 11 times.

PBKS vs RR Match Number 66 TATA IPL 2023 Key Players

Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS)

Liam Livingstone (PBKS)

Sam Curran (PBKS)

Jos Buttler (RR)

Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR)

Trent Boult (RR)

PBKS vs RR Match Number 66 TATA IPL Mini Battles

Liam Livingstone vs Trent Boult and Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Sam Curran are two key mini battles to watch out for. 'Might Get Chance to Play for India if You Do Well in IPL', Says Punjab Kings Batter Prabhsimran Singh.

PBKS vs RR Match Number 66 TATA IPL 2023 Venue and Match Timing

The PBKS vs RR IPL 2023 Match Number will be played at the HPCA Cricket Stadium, in Dharamsala on May 19, 2023, Friday. The match will be played at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 07:00 pm IST.

PBKS vs RR Match Number 66 TATA IPL 2023 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of TATA IPL 2023 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Network channels to catch the live telecast of the PBKS vs RR Match Number 66 on TV in India. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18, have the online Streaming rights of the TATA IPL 2023 in India. Fans can turn to the JioCinema app or website to catch the free live streaming of the PBKS vs RR Match Number 66 in India.

PBKS vs RR Match Number 66 TATA IPL 2023 Likely Playing XI:

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Sikandar Raza, Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Nathan Ellis and Arshdeep Singh

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (captain/wicketkeeper), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, R Ashwin, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma

