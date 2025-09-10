The 25-year-old star India national cricket team batter Prithvi Shaw seems to be in more trouble now. The Dindoshi sessions court in Mumbai has directed Prithvi Shaw to pay 100 INR to social media influencer Sapna Gill for failing to give a reply to her petition in connection to the case of molestation in which she accused him. In addition to the fine, the sessions court has also warned Prithvi Shaw, giving him one final opportunity to submit his reply on the charges. Prithvi Shaw In Physical Fight With Woman Viral Video! Clip Shows Indian Cricketer Get in Brawl After Refusing to Oblige for Selfie.

The Dindoshi sessions court in Mumbai noted on Tuesday, September 9, that no response has been filed by Prithvi Shaw on the charges. So, before adjourning the matter to December 16, Judge S M Agarkar observed, "Last chance was granted on the previous date. Still one more chance is granted for the cost of Rs. 100 to the other side" (as per India Today). It has been learned that Shaw's advocate was granted a "last chance" on June 13. On the matter of Prithvi Shaw not responding, Sapna Gill's advocate Ali Kaashif Khan argued that Shaw and his team have been deliberately dragging the case. Ali Kaashif Khan told the court, “This has been his regular way of handling the case despite being summoned many times".

Background of Prithvi Shaw vs Sapna Gill Case

As per a report in News18, "The case stems from an altercation on February 15, 2023, at a pub in Andheri, Mumbai." As per the Police accounts, Sapna Gill's friend Shobit Thakur had repeatedly asked Prithvi Shaw for selfies at around 1 AM that day. Prithvi Shaw had initially obliged but later refused further requests. Following arguments, Shobit Thakur was asked to leave. But later when Prithvi Shaw was leaving with a friend, Ashish Surendra Yadav, the situations took an ugly turn, as they were chased by a group of six individuals, including Thakur and Gill. Police had registered a case and Sapna Gill was detained on February 17, released three days later on bail. Social Media Influencer Sapna Gill's Molestation Allegations Against Prithvi Shaw 'False': Mumbai Police.

Sapna Gill's Version

As per Sapna Gill's complaint, Prithvi Shaw and Ashish Surendra Yadav had invited her and Shobit Thakur to their VIP table for drinks. Then, as per the report, she claimed that after Thakur requested selfies, Shaw and his friend assaulted him. And when Gill intervened, Shaw physically and sexually assaulted her. Gill approached the police, but an FIR was not registered. Sapna Gill had then progressed with the plea to the Andheri magistrate court. The magistrate court refused to register an FIR and instead ordered an investigation. Dissatisfied, Gill then took the matter to Dindoshi sessions court. The next hearing where will be on December 16.

