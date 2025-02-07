Paris Saint-Germain will be facing Monaco in the Ligue 1, a battle of two quality teams in the French first division. PSG are top of the table with 50 points from 20 games, ten more than second placed Marseille. With four wins out of their last five matches, the team looks set to lay their hands on another league title. Monaco on the other hand have 37 points from 20 matches and head into this fixture on the back of two straight victories. They will try and win here to open the title race. PSG versus Monaco will be start at 1:35 AM IST. Luis Henrique’s Late Volley Helps Olympique de Marseille Beat Olympique Lyonnais in Ligue 1 2024–25.

Ousmane Dembele and Bradley Barcola are blessed with raw pace and trickery with new signing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia also featuring to complete the front three. Marquinhos at the heart of defence adds stability and strength to the backline. Vitinha and Fabian Ruiz will look to wrestle control of the game in midfield.

Aleksandr Golovin will undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability for Monaco. Mika Biereth is all set to lead the attack with Breel Embolo dropping to the bench. Mohamad Camara and Denis Zakaria should form the double pivot in central midfield.

When is PSG vs Monaco, Ligue 1 2024-25 Football Match? Check Date, Time and Venue

Leaders Paris Saint-Germain will take on third-placed Monaco in Ligue 1 2024-25 in a mouth-watering clash on Saturday, February 8. The PSG vs Monaco will be played at Parc des Princes and will start at 1:35 AM. Evann Guessand Stars As OGC Nice Beats Olympique de Marseille 2–0 To Move Up to Fourth Place in Ligue 1 2024–25 Points Table.

How to Watch Live Telecast of PSG vs Monaco, Ligue 1 2024-25 Football Match?

Sadly, fans in India will not have any live telecast viewing options for Ligue 1 2024-25 due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. For PSG vs Monaco online viewing options, read below.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of PSG vs Monaco, Ligue 1 2024-25 Football Match?

The Paris Saint-Germain vs Monaco Ligue 1 2024-25 football match will be available for online streaming viewing option on GXR World app and website. Monaco will look to shut shop at the back and stay compact but it may not be enough to avoid a loss.

