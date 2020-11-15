Helmets are considered one of the important safety gears in the cricket. The helmet has gone into many modifications to meet the safety requirements and lesses the tragic incidents on the cricket field. Meanwhile, evergreen former Pakistan all-rounder and captain Shahid Afridi introduced a new helmet during the Pakistan Super League 2020 Qualifier match between Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings which was without the top bar of the grille. And many felt it was too dangerous and risky. Imran Tahir’s ‘New Celebration’ Has Twitterati in Splits After He Takes a Superb Catch to Dismiss Sharjeel Khan During Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings PSL 2020 Qualifier Match.

While doing the commentary former South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes explained why Afridi could have used such a ‘dangerous’ helmet. “I played a couple of months ago and I had an issue with the top bar of the grille. I understand where he’s at, I couldn’t see through it either. So I did get mine ground down by from a safety point of view, I was facing blokes like this,” Rhodes said while on-air. PSL 2020: Babar Azam Pays Touching Tribute to Late Dean Jones After Karachi Kings Beat Multan Sultans in Super Over to Make It to Their First Final.

Here’s Afridi’s New Helmet

Shahid Afridi solving the problem/ destroying the point of your modern fixed-grille helmets. pic.twitter.com/kXpaeVgdCG — Dave Tickner (@tickerscricket) November 14, 2020

Some Reactions

Dangerous

Innovative but!

He's always been prepared to innovate throughout his career. Here's Shahid Afridi with a new-look batting helmet earlier today #PSLV #Cricket pic.twitter.com/cZu7Y8oy5p — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) November 14, 2020

Afridi scored run-a-ball 12 and picked one wicket as the match between Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings ended in a tie. Karachi then beat Multan in the Super Over to qualify for the PSL 2020 final. Meanwhile, Multan Sultans will be up against Lahore Qalandars now in the Eliminator 2 and the winner will face Karachi on November 17 for the title.

