Karachi Kings’ star Babar Azam paid a touching tribute to late Dean Jones after his side advanced to the final of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020. Karachi Kings beat Multan Sultans in super over to progress to their first-ever final in the history of PSL. Babar was declared the Man of the Match for his half-century which put the Karachi Kings in command of their chase of 142 runs. They eventually beat Multan Sultans in the super over to win the qualifier match and advance to the final. Babar later took to Twitter to pay his tribute to the late Dean Jones, who was the coach of the Karachi Kings before his untimely demise. Imran Tahir’s ‘New Celebration’ Has Twitterati in Splits After He Takes a Superb Catch to Dismiss Sharjeel Khan During Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings PSL 2020 Qualifier Match.

Babar posted a picture of himself with Jones from their time together at the Karachi Kings. The PSL also paid their tributes to the late Australian cricketer and posted a message on the giant scoreboard in the stadium before the Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings qualifier match. “This is for you Deano - the first final for #KarachiKings!” Babar wrote on Twitter. Pakistan Super League Teams Karachi Kings, Multan Sultans Pay Rich Tribute to Late Dean Jones at the Start of PSL 2020 Qualifier Match (Watch Video).

Babar Azam Pays Tribute to Late Dean Jones

Earlier, both teams paid their tributes to the late 59-year-old before the qualifier match. Players of both Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans gathered in a huddle and formed the ‘D’ shape to pay their respects to the former Karachi Kings and Islamabad United coach. PSL had also posted a video of the players and support staff paying their tribute to Jones.

PSL Pays Rich Tribute to Dean Jones

Jones, 59, sadly passed away in Mumbai on September 24 after suffering a cardiac arrest. Jones was in Mumbai working as a broadcaster for Star Sports during Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 when he breathed his last. He was also a popular figure in the PSL and had guided the Islamabad United to two titles before taking over the reins at Karachi Kings. Former Pakistan captain and pacer Wasim Akram was appointed the interim coach of the Karachi Kings following Jones’ untimely demise.

