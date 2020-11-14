Imran Tahir left fans in splits with his latest celebration on the cricket field. Tahir, who is playing for Multan Sultans in PSL 2020, gave his fans a glimpse of his latest celebration after taking the catch of Sharjeel Khan during the Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings qualifier match in PSL 2020. Tahir initially looked to have slipped but held on to the catch before posing while lying on the ground. Twitterati was mighty impressed with the new celebration of the 41-year-old spinner and reacted to it on social media. Pakistan Super League Teams Karachi Kings, Multan Sultans Pay Rich Tribute to Late Dean Jones at the Start of PSL 2020 Qualifier Match (Watch Video).

The incident occurred in the fourth over of the Karachi Kings’ innings. Sharjeel Khan pulled the first delivery from Sohail Tanvir's over straight to Tahir at deep mid-wicket. Tahir initially looked to have made a mess of the catch as he ran to take the catch. He slipped while attempting to take the catch but held on to the ball and then brought out his new celebration leaving fans impressed.

Imran Tahir's Give Fans a Glimpse of His New Celebration

Sohail Tanvir removes Sharjeel Khan cheaply and Imran Tahir takes an excellent catch Karachi Kings are 23/1 in the fourth over#HBLPSLV #PhirSeTayyarHain #MSvKK pic.twitter.com/R4hpp7yUtN — Cricingif (@_cricingif) November 14, 2020

Tahir posed like a king lying on the bed while still on the ground. He first completed the catch and still on the ground, the 41-year-old brought out his new celebration. Twitter was immediately full of funny memes of Tahir’s pose and reacted to the South African’s new celebration. Take a look at some of the best reactions on Tahir’s new celebration.

Royal Celebration From Imran Tahir

Like a King - Imran Tahir. Taking a brilliant running catch followed by this celebration. pic.twitter.com/Hn8kEAuyFB — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 14, 2020

Good Catch By Imran Tahir

Sharjeel Gone , Good Catch by Imran Tahir 👍🏻 Common Sultans pic.twitter.com/ufKEsEww7U — TEAM AFRIDI (@TEAM_AFRIDI) November 14, 2020

Imran Tahir After Taking Sharjeel Khan's Catch

Imran Tahir after taking Sharjeel Khan's catch😂😂 pic.twitter.com/fzADAy6AyQ — Partho Das (@Partho_das007) November 14, 2020

Imran Tahir Stops Running Shows New Celebration

Imran Tahir What a Style

Imran Tahir what a Style 😂🤣 Sharjeel Khan OUT... Woohooooooo 🤩😂 Karachi Kings: 19/1 (3)#KKvMS pic.twitter.com/4BrfSngxzo — Ziyad Zafar 🇵🇰❤️ (@Dr_tweets) November 14, 2020

Karachi Kings, meanwhile, are currently comfortably placed in the chase. They need 64 more runs from 53 deliveries with eight wickets in hand to advance to the final. Earlier, asked to bat first, Multan Sultans could only post 141/7 on the scoreboard with Ravi Bopara top-scoring for them with 40 runs from 31 deliveries. Waqas Masood and Arshad Iqbal were the picks of the bowlers for the Kings.

