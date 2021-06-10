The PSL 2021 has the battle between Multan Sultan vs Karachi Kings. The match will be hosted at the Shiekh Zayed Stadium in UAE. Today in PSL 2021, we shall have a double-header. Multan Sultan vs Karachi Kings is the first match. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming and online telecast details of the game, but before that, let's have a look at the preview of the match. So Multan Sultan has played five matches so far in PSL 2021 and has won only a game so far. Thus they would be looking out for change in fortunes. MUL vs KAR Dream11 Team Prediction.

The team currently has only a couple of points from one win. Karachi Kings on the other hand is placed on number two of the points table with six points in their kitty. Out of the five games played by the team, they have lost only a couple of them. Obviously, they would want to keep up with their winning streak in the tournament. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game below:

Multan Sultan vs Karachi Kings, Pakistan Super League 2021 Schedule, Match Time and Venue as per IST

Multan Sultan vs Karachi Kings match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The game is scheduled to be held on June 10, 2021 (Thursday) and will begin at 06:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Multan Sultan vs Karachi Kings, Pakistan Super League 2021 Match in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Multan Sultan vs Karachi Kings clash on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network are the official broadcasters of Pakistan Super League 2021 in India. So fans need to tune into Sony Ten 1 SD/HD channels to watch the match live on their television sets.

How To Watch Multan Sultan vs Karachi Kings, Pakistan Super League 2021 Live Streaming Online in India

Fans can also follow Pakistan Super League 2021 live-action online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the Multan Sultan vs Karachi Kings match online for fans in India.

