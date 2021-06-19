Multan Sultans and Islamabad United face-off against each other in the last league stage game of the Pakistan Super League 2021 (PSL). Both the teams have already qualified for the PSL 2021 playoffs and will take on each other in the Qualifier match as well. Meanwhile, fans searching for Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United, PSL 2021 live streaming can scroll down below. Shane Do You Understand How Spin Works? Twitter User Questions Shane Warne’s Expertise, Gets Trolled by Fans.

With seven wins from nine matches, Islamabad United are table toppers and are set to finish at that spot as they have 14 points. Multan Sultans have 10 pants from nine games and a better run-rate sees them take the second spot.

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United, Pakistan Super League 2021 Schedule, Match Time and Venue as per IST

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The game is scheduled to be held on June 19, 2021 (Saturday) and will begin at 11:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United, Pakistan Super League 2021 Match in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United clash on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network are the official broadcasters of Pakistan Super League 2021 in India. So fans need to tune into Sony Ten 1 SD/HD channels to watch the match live on their television sets.

How To Watch Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United, Pakistan Super League 2021 Live Streaming Online in India

Fans can also follow Pakistan Super League 2021 live-action online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United match online for fans in India.

