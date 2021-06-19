A Twitter user tried to belittle Shane Warne’s knowledge but was apparently trolled by other users. Warne has suggested that New Zealand should have gone with a specialist spinner.

Here's Twitter User's Comment

Shane do you understand how spin works? The pitch gets dry... this pitch won't get dry because for the rest of the test, there is due to be rain — Macca (@Justflips96) June 19, 2021

Reactions

Bruh😭😭😭😭😭 You asking this guy on how spin works!😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/vQgLxgDhlr — Devaram/🇳🇿 I'm a Die hard Kiwi fan (@GoatendraDhoni) June 19, 2021

Just Laugh it Out

Hahahahah. Did you really ask SHANE WARNE if he understands spin? Lmao 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Mashrur Morshed (@MorshedMashrur) June 19, 2021

