Multan Sultans will take on Quetta Gladiators in match 25 of the ongoing Pakistan Super League 2021. The clash will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, UAE on June 16, 2021 (Wednesday). Both teams have a chance of making it to the playoffs but need to be perfect from here on. Meanwhile, fans searching for Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators, PSL 2021 live streaming can scroll down below. Faf Du Plessis Health Update: South African Batsman Suffers 'Some Memory Loss', Discharged from Hospital.

Multan Sultans are fourth in the points table with six points and three wins from seven games and currently occupy the final playoff spot in the Pakistan Super League table. Meanwhile, Quetta Gladiators find themselves at the foot of the table and have four points to their name after two wins in eight games so far.

Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators, Pakistan Super League 2021 Schedule, Match Time and Venue as per IST

Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators match would be played at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The game is scheduled to be held on June 16, 2021 (Thursday) and will begin at 09:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators, Pakistan Super League 2021 Match in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators clash on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network are the official broadcasters of Pakistan Super League 2021 in India. So fans need to tune into Sony Ten 1 SD/HD channels to watch the match live on their television sets.

How To Watch Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators, Pakistan Super League 2021 Live Streaming Online in India

Fans can also follow Pakistan Super League 2021 live-action online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators match online for fans in India.

