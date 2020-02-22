Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi, Dream11 Team Prediction in Pakistan Super League 2020: Tips to Pick Best Team for QUE vs PES Clash in PSL Season 5

Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi (Photo Credits: Twitter/Quetta Gladiators, Peshawar Zalmi)

Quetta Gladiators (QUE) will take on Peshawar Zalmi (PES) in match 4 of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020. The QUE vs PES match will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi in February 22, 2020 (Saturday). Defending champions Quetta Gladiators got off to a fantastic start as they defeated Islamabad United by three wickets in their opening game of the tournament while Peshawar Zlami suffered a defeat. Fans looking for tips to create Dream11 Fantasy Team for Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi match in PSL 5, can scroll down below. PSL 2020: Karachi Kings Official Spotted Using Mobile Phone in Dugout During Match Against Peshawar Zalmi Stokes Controversy.

Gladiators were brilliant in the tournament opener as they recorded a three-wicket win over Islamabad with Mohammad Hasnain (4/25) and Azam Khan (59) being the stars of the match. Peshawar Zalmi, on the other hand, suffered an agonizing loss in their first game of the tournament as they fell 10 runs short of the target of 202 set by the Karachi Kings. Liam Livingstone (54) played a brilliant knock but couldn’t take his side over the line in the end. How to Watch Pakistan Super League 2020 Live Streaming Online in India and Bangladesh: Get PSL T20 Free Live Telecast As per IST.

Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keepers – Tom Banton (PES) should be your captain. The other two keepers in your team must be Kamran Akmal (PES) and Azam Khan (QUE).

Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Shane Watson (QUE) should be your vice-captain. The other players selected as your batsmen must be Jason Roy (QUE), Liam Livingstone (PES) and Darren Sammy (PES).

Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounder – You should only go for one all-rounder and it must be Ben Cutting (QUE).

Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – The bowlers in your team must be Fawad Ahmed (QUE), Mohammad Hasnain (QUE) and Hasan Ali (PES).

Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Tom Banton (PES), Kamran Akmal (PES), Azam Khan (QUE), Shane Watson (QUE), Jason Roy (QUE), Liam Livingstone (PES), Darren Sammy (PES), Ben Cutting (QUE), Fawad Ahmed (QUE), Mohammad Hasnain (QUE) and Hasan Ali (PES).

Both teams had contrasting starts to their opening game of the season but had enough firepower on display to suggest that this could be an exciting game as well. Shane Watson will be a key for the Gladiators if they want to continue the winning run while the onus will be on English hit-man Tom Banton in the Peshawar team.