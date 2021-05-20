Rahul Dravid has been the trending name on social media. No, not for yet another 'Indiranagar ka gunda' like ad, but for the reports of his likely appointment as a coach for the Indian cricket team which is alls et to travel to Sri Lanka in July 2021, as the likes of Ravi Shastri will be tied up with their duties with the Indian team who will be travelling to England for the World Test Championship 2021. Thus, Rahul Dravid stepped into the shoes of Ravi Shastri and the netizens were quite happy with the fact that 'The Wall' will be offering his services to the Indian team. Rahul Dravid to Coach Indian Team on Sri Lanka Tour in July 2021: Reports.

The fans took to social media and reacted with funny memes. Talking about the schedule, the Indian team will play three ODIs and an equal number of T20I games against Sri Lanka. The first ODI match will be held on July 13, 2021, and the T20I series will begin on July 22, The series against Sri Lanka will end on July 27, 2021. Needless to say that the fans are quite excited with the Ragu Dravid stepping into the shoes of a coach.

💥Finally our Dream Comes True in this #indvssl series as #RahulDravid Leads the Team As Head Coach...❤️🔥❤️ Meanwhile Me Nd My Overwhelmed Bois rn Be like.... 🥳😌🥳 #BCCI pic.twitter.com/s5e4HA02bs — 👑 Prince👑 (@TheLolnayak) May 20, 2021

#RahulDravid Rahul Dravid is head coach for Sri Lanka tour Meanwhile Ravi shastri: pic.twitter.com/vBAgx1ZL1X — Tanishq Ganu (@smart__leaks) May 20, 2021

Thank god some good is happening this year. Congratulations to god of cricket. Mr dependable/The Great Wall/Jammy and Cutee Indranagar's Gunda. #RahulDravid pic.twitter.com/fZfOh7uKB0 — VIKAS B S (@titanvikas) May 20, 2021

The squad of the Indian team is yet to be declared. It is reported that Shikhar Dhawan could captain the Indian team. It would be interesting to see who from the younger lot could captain the side.

