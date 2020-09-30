RR vs KKR Live Streaming Online: In search for yet another win in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, Rajasthan Royals will take on Kolkata Knight Riders at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 30 (Wednesday). Before going into the live streaming, telecast and other details of the game, let’s look at how the teams have fared so far. Steve Smith’s RR have performed like true champions – winning their first two games – and will be determined to extend their sensational run. On the other hand, KKR started their campaign with a defeat against Mumbai Indians, but they made a brilliant comeback against Hyderabad and registered a comprehensive victory. RR vs KKR, IPL 2020 12th Match Preview: Rajasthan Royals on Hat-Trick of Wins, Kolkata Knight Riders Out to Stop Their Run.

Skipper Steve Smith and Sanju Samson took the bowling line-up by storm in their previous games and will like to replicate their heroics again. Also, the likes of Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag and Rahul Tewatia are very well able to hurt the opposition with the bat. In the bowling department, Jofra Archer has been the standout performer. For KKR, Shubman Gill has shown good form early in the tournament, and he has got good support from Eoin Morgan. However, the form of Kuldeep Yadav, skipper Dinesh Karthik and Andre Russell will be concerning the team management. As the game gets lined up, let’s look at the streaming and telecast details of the game. Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Dubai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report.

RR vs KKR Live Telecast of IPL 2020 Match 12 on Star Sports TV Channels

Star Sports holds the official broadcasting rights of IPL 2020, and apparently, it will telecast all the matches live. RR vs KKR match will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Select and on its HD substitutes with English commentary. Fans of Hindi commentary can tune into Star Sports 1 Hindi or Star Sports 1 Hindi HD. Matches of IPL 2020 will be available in some regional languages as well. Hence, you can tune into Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bengali to catch the live action of RR vs KXIP match.

RR vs KKR Live Streaming Online of IPL 2020 Match 12 on Disney+Hotstar

As Star TV Network has the telecast rights of IPL 2020, the online streaming of the T20 league will be available on its OTT platform Disney+Hotstar. Users will have to pay subscription fees to get access to IPL 2020 live matches. However, Jio and Airtel users get Disney+Hotstar subscription with select plans.

Rajasthan Royals will undoubtedly take the field as favourites owing to their previous performances. However, taking Kolkata Knight Riders lightly will not be a wise decision. The likes of Andre Russell and Sunil Narine can take the game away single-handedly, and the Men in Pink should be aware of the fact.

