Rajinder Goel, former Indian domestic cricketer, passed away on June 21, 2020 (Sunday) due to age-related health-issues at the age of 77. Goel was one of the best cricketers in the domestic circuit as in 157 first-class games, mostly for Haryana, he has a tally of 750 wickets. After his sad demise, cricketing fraternity, including Sachin Tendulkar have paid heartfelt tributes to him. Rajinder Goel Dies at 77: The 'Smiling Assassin' Who Didn't Have Rub of Green.

Sachin Tendulkar took to social media to condole the death of the former cricketer. ‘Saddened to hear about the passing away of Rajinder Goel ji! He was a stalwart of Indian Domestic Cricket picking up more than 600 wickets in the Ranji Trophy. May his soul Rest in Peace and my heartfelt condolences to his near and dear ones’ said the 47-year-old. Mohammad Kaif Mourns Stalwart Former Haryana Domestic Cricketer's Demise.

Sachin Tendulkar's Tribute

Rajinder Goel was one of the greatest spin bowlers to ever come out of the country. He holds the record for the most wickets taken in Ranji Trophy tournament with 637 scales, which is 107 more than second-placed S Venkataraghavan.

Though Goel never had a Test Cap for India he was held in the very highest regards by his colleagues. Sunil Gavaskar in his book ‘idols’ called Goel, ‘The Smiling Assassin’ for his polite character. In 2017, BCCI honoured him with the CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award.

