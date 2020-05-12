Ramiz Raja Wishes Cricket Had Lie-Detectors to Catch Corrupt

Ramiz Raja (Photo Credits: Getty)

Lahore, May 12: Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja wishes cricket had a lie detector which could determine which are the players who could be involved in match-fixing in any form.

Raja's statements comes after Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) banned wicket-keeper batsman Shafiqullah Shafaq from all forms of cricket for a period of six years. Shafaq accepted four charges related to breaching of the ACB Anti-Corruption Code, the board had said in a statement on Sunday. When Imran Khan Left Ramiz Raja Astonished With Sharp Cricket Memory, Raja Recalls How PAK PM Still Remembers His Dropped Catch From Three Decades Ago.

Speaking on his Youtube channel, Raja said: "I wish there was an instrument to calculate this intention, just like the temperature taking tools being used for the COVID-19. We could easily red flag players who could go on to become fixers.

"A lie-detector test could be used. Just as random samples are taken for dope testing, we should also conduct random lie-detector tests. We should do that in a regular season to find out if players have ever been involved in match-fixing.

"This is an outside-the-box idea," he further said.

"The solution to this problem is very confusing. We have rules, laws, regulations and player education programs but if a player is intent on fixing then no one can stop them," the former batsman added.

"Fixers can usually attack in two important parts of a career. They can attack at the end of someone's career because they have nothing to lose. They can also attack at the start when a player is starting out because their minds are impressionable at that stage."