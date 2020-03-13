Ranji Trophy 2019–20 Final: Saurashtra Take One Step Closer to Title After Obtaining First Inning Lead Over Bengal

Ranji Trophy 2018-19 finals video highlights (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Saurashtra are on the verge of becoming Ranji Trophy champions for the first time as they have taken a 44-run lead against Bengal in the 2019-20 season finale. Jaydev Undakat, whose breathtaking spell in the semi-finals against Gujarat secured them a place in the summit clash took the final wicket of Bengal’s first innings to give Saurashtra a precious lead. They are in their second consecutive final and after heartbreak against Vidarbha last year, Saurashtra look set to lift their maiden title unless there is a miracle in store. Bengal vs Saurashtra, Ranji Trophy Final 2019-20 Day 5 to Be Played Behind Closed Doors Amid Coronavirus Scare.

Saurashtra have taken a valuable lead after the first innings on the last day of the Ranji Trophy 2019-20 final. The match is still going on but unless Bengal manage to bowl out Saurashtra and chase the target set by them before the end of the day, Jaydev Undakat-side lifting the title is inevitable. According to the rules book, ‘if there is no outright result in a Ranji Trophy knock-out match, the team leading after the first innings will be declared as the winner.’ Cheteshwar Pujara in Doubt for Reminder of Ranji Trophy 2019–20 Final Between Saurashtra and Bengal Due to Back Spasms.

Saurashtra managed to post a total of 425 runs after the first innings. Bengal got-off to a poor start but Sudip Chatterjee and Wriddhiman Saha got them back in the game. The game was in the balance for a long period of time but Saurashtra captain Jaydev Undatkat produced a defining moment as he broke the partnership between Anustup Mujamdar and Arnab Nandi and put his side on the front foot.

Saurashtra as of now have come out to bat with the opening duo of Harvik Desai and Barot who are still out on the crease. Last year’s beaten finalist look on their way to lifting their maiden title but first, need to see out the last day of the encounter.