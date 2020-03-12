Cheteshwar Pujara in Doubt for Reminder of Ranji Trophy 2019–20 Final Between Saurashtra and Bengal Due to Back Spasms

Cheteshwar Pujara (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Indian Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara did not take part during the third day of the Ranji Trophy 2019-20 final between Bengal and Saurashtra owing to body weakness. But now it looks like that the 32-year-old might be out for the rest of the game due to back spasms. Pujara did not field the entire day and went through a precautionary scan. A Saurashtra official said ‘It's not a major issue, he is feeling fine, and we're just treading caution.’ But he further added that ‘He will bat if absolutely necessary,’ which has raised doubts over Pujara’s availability. Ranji Trophy 2019-20 Final: Bengal Trail Saurashtra by 291 Runs at Stumps on Day Three.

Pujara played a brilliant knock of 66 runs of 237 deliveries helping Suarashtra to a score of 425 in the first innings. But Pujara did not bat at his natural number 4 position instead he came out at No. 6 which was mainly due to throat infection and fever. Pujara batted for around 40 minutes, before getting retired hurt after experiencing dizziness. Ranji Trophy 2020 Final: Umpire C Shamshuddin Ruled Out After Getting Hit on Abdomen.

This indicates that Pujara has not been doing well for a couple of days and might not take further part in the finals unless absolutely necessary. Saurashtra look in a strong position in the game as they managed to put on a huge score on a tricky surface and it will be difficult for Bengal on the final two days.

Before joining the Saurashtra Team in Ranji Trophy finals, Pujara played for India in the two-game Test series against New Zealand which the visitors lost 2-0. The 32-year-old also took part in India A’s four-day fixture in Christchurch leading to the series against the Kiwis.