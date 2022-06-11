Competition in the Ranji Trophy 2021-22 has intensified and now, four teams remain in the fray to challenge for the coveted title. Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh would be battling it out in the semifinals for a place in the all-important final starting June 22. All four of these sides had memorable performances in the quarterfinals, something that would give them a host of confidence going into the last-four stage when a wrong move can prove to be very costly. Mithali Raj Retires: Amul Pays Tribute to Former Indian Women’s Cricket Captain With Interesting Topical (See Pic)

Mumbai decimated their opponents Uttarakhand to clinch a win by a whopping 725 runs, the highest margin of victory ever in a first-class match. And while Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh saw off Punjab and Karnataka respectively, Bengal created a world record of nine batters scoring fifties in one inning, against Jharkhand. Now that it has boiled down to these four sides, more intense and exciting games of cricket can be expected as they fight to enter the final. Let us take a look at the semifinal lineups.

Semifinal Match Time Venue Date 1st Semifinal Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh 9:30 AM KSCA Ground, Alur June 14 2nd Semifinal Mumbai vs Uttar Pradesh 9:30 AM Just Academy Ground, Bengaluru June 14

Bengal would go up against Madhya Pradesh in the 1st semifinal. Both these teams are undoubtedly at the top of their game and it would be interesting to see who comes out on top. Mumbai on the other hand, will take a lot of confidence from their 725-run mauling of Uttarakhand in the quarterfinal.

