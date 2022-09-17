Ravichandra Ashwin is an Indian international cricketer born in Tamil Nadu, India on September 17, 1986. He is a right-arm off-break bowler and right-handed batsman who plays for Tamil Nadu in the Indian domestic league and the IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals. He is widely regarded as one of the best bowlers of this generation. Along with his bowling abilities he has also proved himself with the bat at the lower order. Ravichandran Ashwin Backs Arshdeep Singh, Says 'Trolls Could Have Put Pacer in Emotional Turmoil'.

Ashwin made his international debut in 2010 in an ODI match against Sri Lanka and a week later he made his T20I debut against Zimbabwe. He has played for a number of IPL franchises, he started his IPL career with Chennai Super Kings in 2008 and stayed there till 2015 then went to Rising Pune Supergiants for two seasons 2016 and 2017. Before going to Rajasthan Royals in 2022 he played for Punjab and Delhi Capitals. He has also played county cricket for Worcestershire, Nottinghamshire, and Surrey over the years.

The Indian Spinner will be celebrating his 36th birthday on September 17, so let's take a look at some of the lesser-known facts about him

Ashwin holds the record for the fastest 350 Test wickets (66 matches)

He is the fasted Indian bowler to reach 50, 100, 250, and 400 wickets in Test cricket

In 2016 he became the third Indian to win the ICC Cricketer in the Year

He has won nine Man of the Series awards in Test cricket, most by any Indian player and second overall

Ashwin has five Test centuries and a high score of 124 runs

He has taken 10 wickets in a Test match on seven occasions

He has also reached the achievement of scoring 100 runs and taking five wickets in an innings

On 30 occasions in Test cricket, he has reached the five-wicket haul.

Ravichandran Ashwin is one of the best players to ever represent India at the international level. The spinner is well-known for his knowledge of the game and the ability to outsmart the opposition.

