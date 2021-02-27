Ravichandran Ashwin has indeed been at the peak of his prowess in the ongoing Test series against England, picking 24 wickets in three games so far. While his brilliance earned India an unassailable 2-1 lead in the three-match series, the veteran off-spinner also achieved some personal milestones. One of them is becoming the second-fastest bowler ever to claim 400 Test wickets, achieving the feat in the Day-Night match (Ashwin's 77th Test) at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad. After the conclusion of the game, the talismanic off-spinner was asked to recall his 100th, 200th and 300th Test scalp and the Tamil Nadu-born bowler was bang on here as well.

In a video shared by BCCI's official website, the 34-year-old didn't just reel off the names of his 100th, 200th, 300th and 400th victims in Tests but even recalled their mode of dismissals and venue. Ashwin's 100th Test wicket was former West Indies captain Darren Sammy, whom he dismissed in Mumbai in 2013. "He swiped across, went to short mid-wicket," Ashwin recalled how he had dismissed Sammy. Ravi Ashwin Becomes Fastest Indian To Pick 400 Test Wickets; Sachin Tendulkar, Suresh Raina, Virender Sehwag Congratulate the ‘Spin King.’

Watch Video:

Knows his numbers 👍 Watches hours of footage before a game 😯 Strives to get better with each game 🔝 This special feature on @ashwinravi99 is one you don't want to miss 👌- by @RajalArora @Paytm #INDvENG #TeamIndia @coach_rsridhar Full interview 👉 https://t.co/gTPCIwwgV0 pic.twitter.com/PowZvyjtIT — BCCI (@BCCI) February 26, 2021

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson became Ashwin's 200th Test wicket. The off-spinner accounted for his wicket during the Kanpur Test in the 2016 series. The 300th wicket came in Nagpur as Ashwin dismissed Sri Lanka's Lahiru Gamage in the second Test of the 2017 series. Notably, Gamage's dismissal also made Ashwin the fastest ever to scalp 300 Test wickets, getting the milestone in his 54th game.

England pacer Jofra Archer is Ashwin's 400th Test wicket. The right-handed batsman couldn't read a carom ball from the spinner and was adjudged out LBW. The talismanic bowler claimed one more wicket after dismissing Archer, and his current tally reads – 401 wickets in 77 Test matches.

Meanwhile, India have also knocked England out of the ICC World Test Championship final race after winning the third Test. However, Virat Kohli's men at least need a draw in the final match to seal a meeting with New Zealand in the summit clash at the Lord's. The fourth Test will also be played at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad and will get underway on March 4.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 27, 2021 03:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).