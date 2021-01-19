Ravi Ashwin and Tim Paine were at the loggerheads during the third Test at the Sydney. Paine was caught sledging Ashwin while the Indian spinner was batting. Ashwin didn’t held back then and exchanged few words with the Australian captain. However, it seems Ashwin is in no mood to relent down as he took to Twitter and tagged Paine in his tweet following India’s historic series win at the Gabba. Rishabh Pant Guides India to Three-Wicket Win As Visitors Register Historic 2-1 Series Win, Hand Australia Their First Test Defeat at The Gabba Since 1988.

Ashwin, who missed the fourth Test, took to Twitter and wrote, “Good evening from Gabba!! I am sorry I couldn’t play here but thanks for hosting us and playing some hard cricket during these tough times. We will remember this series forever! @tdpaine36 @CricketAus.”

Wale sledging Ashwin, Paine was caught as saying, “Can’t wait for you to reach Gabba, Ash.” To which, Ashwin had responded: “Can't wait for you to come to India as well, that would be your last series.” And now Ashwin has sent out a tweet and in style thanked Australia for “hard cricket.”

Here’s Ravi Ashwin’s Tweet

Good evening from Gabba!! I am sorry I couldn’t play here but thanks for hosting us and playing some hard cricket during these tough times. We will remember this series forever! @tdpaine36 @CricketAus — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) January 19, 2021

Ashwin was ruled out of the fourth Test following a back strain that he picked up during his match saving knock in the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Ashwin was replaced by debutant Washington Sundar, who played a handy role in India’s victory.

