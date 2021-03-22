England Women Team spinner Alex Hartley was delighted to come across Ravichandran Ashwin’s interest towards women cricket. The talismanic Indian off-spinner was a worried man when India Legends and South Africa Legends locked horns in the second T20I of the three-match series. The game went right down to the wire with the Proteas side winning in the very last ball of the game. Laura Wolvaardt smashed an unbeaten half-century to take South Africa over the line. While Laura was smashing Indian bowlers all over the park, a concerned Ashwin took to Twitter and asked the procedure to dismiss the Proteas dasher. Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt Star as South Africa Women Register First T20I Series Win Over India Women.

“What is the procedure to get Laura out now? Can u send a soft signal to her? #INDvSA,” he tweeted. It was evident that the 34-year-old was following the match, and Hartley was left impressed. The left-arm spinner replied to Ashwin and wrote, “This… this is what we like to see. This is what matters, this is everything. A genuine interest in the women’s game!! Bravo @ashwinravi99 others will follow.” Have a look! Alex Hartley Reacts to Rishabh Pant’s Handspring Video, England Woman Cricketer Wants Virat Kohli to Emulate Wicket-Keeper’s Stunt.

Alex Hartley Impressed With R Ashwin's Tweet!!

This... this is what we like to see. This is what matters, this is everything. A genuine interest in the women’s game!! Bravo 👏🏽👏🏽 @ashwinravi99 🤞🏽 others will follow. https://t.co/qEsFAhSMBS — Alexandra Hartley (@AlexHartley93) March 21, 2021

Coming back to the match, the Women in Blue posted 158/4 batting first, with Shafali Verma and Richa Ghosh playing handy cameos. Chasing the total, Lizelle Lee and Laura Wolvaardt scored half-centuries as South Africa eventually won the game in the final ball with six wickets in hand.

South Africa have also clinched the series 2-0 with a win in this encounter. Hence, the last and third T20I would be a dead rubber, with India having nothing but pride to play for.

