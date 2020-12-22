While veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja didn’t feature in the India vs Australia Day-Night Test, he continues to keep his social media game strong. Recently, he posted some pictures while enjoying coffee, but the reason why he’s drinking coffee will leave you in splits. “Coffee, because it’s too early for wine,” the southpaw captioned the picture alongside an eye-winking emoji. Netizens also didn’t take long in joining the fun as they flooded the comment section with hilarious messages. While several praised his cheeky humour, many also ignited the ‘Sir Ravindra Jadeja’ jokes. India Likely Playing XI for 2nd Test.

Meanwhile, the Saurashtra-born cricketer has been in red-hot form off-late and is expected to get back in India’s playing XI for the second and Boxing Day Test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). While Jadeja was always a lethal weapon with his left-arm spins, he has emerged as a terrific batsman lower down the order. He played a couple of match-winning knocks this tour and must be raring to showcase his blitzes in the white jersey as well. Meanwhile, let’s look at how the 31-year-old is enjoying his coffee. Why is Rohit Sharma Unavailable for Selection in India vs Australia 2nd Test at MCG?

Here's Ravindra Jadeja's Post:

Coffee, because it’s too early for wine.😜 pic.twitter.com/4RsQlhBuiL — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) December 21, 2020

Meanwhile, India face an uphill for selecting their playing XI after a humiliating eight-wicket loss in the Pink-Ball Test at the Adelaide Oval. A complete revamp is expected as the visitors ended their second innings at 36/9 – their lowest Test total in history. Also, regular Indian skipper Virat Kohli- who’s expecting the birth of his first child – will not participate in the remainder of the series while Mohammed Shami is ruled out with a fractured hand. Hence, it will be interesting to see how India will fight back under Ajinkya Rahane.

