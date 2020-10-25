The Royal Challengers Bangalore is all set to take on Chennai Super Kings at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. The two teams are having quite a contrasting time in the IPL 2020. In this article, we shall take you through the live streaming and online telecast details of the game. But before that let's have a look at the preview of the game. For the first time in the history of Indian Premier League, the Yellow Army is placed at the bottom of the table. Reportedly a lot of questions are being raised on MS Dhoni's captaincy. RCB, CSK Fans Troll Each Other With Funny Memes and Jokes Ahead of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2020 Fixture (See Reactions).

Royal Challengers Bangalore for the first time in so many years have been doing well and are placed on number three of the IPL 2020 points table with 14 points in their kitty. RCB has been one of the most consistent teams in the IPL 2020 with the kind of a performance that they have put up. The team has played 11 games and win seven of them. Rest of them are lost by the RCB. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the match below:

RCB vs CSK Live Telecast of IPL 2020 Match 44 on Star Sports TV Channels

Fans can follow the live action of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for IPL 2020 in India. Son fans can tune into Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels to live telecast the match with Hindi commentary. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Select and their HD substitutes will be providing live-action in English. Fans can also follow the KKR vs DCclash on select regional languages on Star Sports Network.

RCB vs CSK Live Telecast Live Streaming Online of IPL 2020 Match 44 on Disney+ Hotstar

Those unable to watch the RCB vs CSK match live on television can follow the game online. Disney+ Hotstar will be live streaming the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals match online for its fans in India. Fans, however, have to subscribe to Hotstar by paying a nominal subscription fee. JIO and Airtel are also providing free Hotstar subscription on select plans.

