Delhi Capitals defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 59 runs in match 19 of Indian Premier League 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on October 5, 2020 (Monday). This victory moves the Shreays Iyer-led side to the top of IPL 2020 table as they recorded their fourth win in five games. Marcus Stoinis played a brilliant knock with the bat while Kagiso Rabada confirmed the win with a sensational bowling display. RCB vs DC, IPL 2020 Match Highlights.

Virat Kohli won the toss and asked Delhi Capitals to bat first, to which the DC openers obliged as they stitched up a 68-run partnership. The great start was later then carried on by Rishabh Pant and Marcus Stoinis with the latter scoring a brilliant half-century to take his team to a total of 196/4 in twenty overs. RCB Captain Virat Kohli Inadvertently Applies Saliva on Ball During IPL Match Against DC, Immediately Realises Slip-up.

While chasing the mammoth target, Royal Challengers Bangalore never got into the game and kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Virat Kohli with a score of 43 was the leading run-scorer with other batsmen getting a star but failing to capitalise. Following the defeat, fans started trolling Bangalore on social media as with funny memes. Here are some of the reactions.

RCB Fans Right Now

RCB Fans right now : Match toh haar gaye, aaj Kis Player ko Dil jeetwayein? #RCBvDC pic.twitter.com/2zd6ujxtPH — Aadarsh Dixit💞 (@aadarshdixit2) October 5, 2020

RCB Fall of Wickets

RCB Culture

#RCBvsDC RCB back in old form after winnings Kohli :- pic.twitter.com/RjqUJZDvGM — स्वदेशी इंटरनेट एक्सप्लोरर ➐ (@explorerhoon) October 5, 2020

RCB is Back

RCB IS BACK. — CS Amudhan (@csamudhan) October 5, 2020

Easy Chase?

MS Dhoni Lite

Virat Kohli more like Dhoni lite. — chacha lame monk (Halla Bol) (@oldschoolmonk) October 5, 2020

Next Sachin?

RCB Fans Right Now

This win means Delhi Capitals overtake Mumbai Indians at the summit of IPL 2020 team standings. The Shreyas Iyer side have recorded their fourth win this season and are looking like a well-drilled unit. Meanwhile, despite the loss, RCB still remain in the top three keeping their third place in the team standings for the time being.

