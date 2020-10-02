RCB vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction: Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals will tussle in the Match 15 of the Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL 2020). The game takes place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 3 (Saturday). Both teams have made a thrilling start to their campaign and will be determined to come on top in the upcoming clash. Virat Kohli’s RCB defeated defending champions Mumbai Indians in their last outing and will take the field with a lot of confidence. While, Rajasthan, who won their first two games, lost their last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad and will be raring to make a comeback. Virat Kohli’s RCB Look Favourites to Lift IPL 2020 Trophy, Says Dilip Vengsarkar.

Despite continuous failures of Virat Kohli, RCB have managed to muster big scores owing to the blitzes of AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal and Aaron Finch. Apart from the match against Kings XI Punjab, Navdeep Saini and Yuzvendra Chahal have also done well in the bowling department. For RR, Sanju Samson and skipper Steve Smith have been the chief architects of their side’s success. Also, the all-round show of Rahul Tewatia and Jofra Archer has rescued the team a couple of times. As the game gets lined up, let’s look at the perfect Dream11 team of the RCB vs RR match. IPL 2020 Points Table Updated.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keepers - The wicket-keeper for your RCB vs MI IPL 2020 Dream11 team should be Sanju Samson (RR) and AB de Villiers (RCB).

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen - Virat Kohli (RCB), Devdutt Padikkal (RCB) and Steve Smith (RR) must be the three batsmen in your fantasy team.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders - It would be wise to select two all-rounders for your Dream11 IPL 2020 RCB vs MI team, and they should be Rahul Tewatia (RR) and Washington Sundar (RCB).

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - The remaining four slots of bowlers should be filled by Tom Curran (RR), Jofra Archer (RR), Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB) and Navdeep Saini (RCB).

AB de Villiers (RCB) is the ideal choice for captain in your Dream11 team while Sanju Samson (RR) can be the vice-captain.

