Sports News | Azhar Mahmood Likely to Be Named Pakistan Assistant Coach Across Formats

Agency News PTI| Apr 09, 2024 10:32 AM IST
Lahore, Apr 9 (PTI) Former Pakistan all-rounder Azhar Mahmood is likely to be named assistant coach of the national team across formats.

Mahmood was on Monday named the interim head coach for the home series against New Zealand beginning April 18 as the board is yet to announce finalise long-term deals with foreign coaches Australian Jason Gillespie and South African Gary Kirsten.

While Gillespie has been picked to be head coach for the red-ball format, Kirsten will be head coach for the white-ball formats.

Indications are that Mahmood will be assistant coach to both of them in all three formats..

Mahmood, who has worked as bowling coach with the Pakistan team, is based in the United Kingdom and is a certified coach with English and Wales Cricket Board.

Besides Mahmood, the board has also named Muhammad Yousuf, who is also a national selector, as batting coach for the New Zealand series.

And interestingly it has named two managers for the five-match series with a special post of senior team manager created for another selector, Wahab Riaz, while the long-serving Mansoor Rana will be the team manager.

Saeed Ajmal will be spin bowling coach for the five-match series against New Zealand.

