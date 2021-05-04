Delhi Capitals would have been the most disappointed franchise after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the suspension of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 due to the COVID-19 crisis. The major decision was taken after several players, including Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Varun Chakravarthy and Sunrisers Hyderabad wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha, contracted the deadly virus. DC are leading the points table with six wins in eight games at the time of suspension, and they would be highly disappointed with the competition called off. Nevertheless, DC captain Rishabh Pant did not forget to send his best wishes to KL Rahul for his recovery. KL Rahul Health Update: Punjab Kings Captain Successfully Undergoes Surgery for Appendicitis, Expected to Rejoin PBKS Bio-Bubble After Quarantine, Says Report.

On May 2 (Sunday), Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul was taken to hospital after being diagnosed with ‘acute appendicitis.’ According to the latest reports, Rahul has had a successful surgery and was likely to join the bubble as well after a week’s rest and serving the mandatory isolation. However, the 29-year-old can now take more time to recover with the tournament suspended indefinitely. Extending recovery messages for Rahul, Pant tweeted: “Get well soon bro, @klrahul11 Sending you prayers and best wishes for a speedy recovery!”

Get well soon bro, @klrahul11 Sending you prayers and best wishes for a speedy recovery!. — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) May 4, 2021

Notably, Rahul’s health conditions forced him to miss Punjab’s clash against Rishabh Pant’s DC on Sunday. Mayank Agarwal led PBKS in that game and made a brilliant 99. However, his efforts went in vain as DC won the contest by seven wickets. With this, DC jumped to the top of the team standings while PBKS remained in sixth place.

