Rohit Sharma took over the captaincy duty for India with regular captain Virat Kohli off the field during the India vs England fifth T20I match. Kohli had similarly handed over the captaincy to Rohit for the final four overs during the IND vs ENG 4th T20I match after facing issues with his thighs. Kohli looked to have been suffering from a similar problem while batting in the 5th T20I match and did not step out to field at the start of the England’s innings. Rohit was seen leading the team out and also spoke at the team huddle before the start of the second innings. India vs England Live Score Updates of 5th T20I 2021.

Kohli was seen struggling while running between the wickets while batting. There were several instances when the Indian skipper stopped running a quick two or a third run as he was struggling with a thigh problem. He had been out of the field in the final four overs of the previous match and had later revealed he had suffered a thigh problem.

“I ran for a ball and threw it and I just aggravated my leg a little bit. Nothing serious, I should be fine for the game in a day and a half,” he had said at the post-match presentation. “Better than sprinting for five or six overs, because we have another game in two days and I took the smart decision of going out. I didn't want to make it into a niggle or an injury,” he had said. Chris Jordan Takes Stunning Relay Catch To Dismiss Suryakumar Yadav During India vs England 5th T20I Match (Watch Video).

Kohli, however, returned to the field after two overs and took over the captaincy from Rohit Sharma. Earlier both Kohli and Rohit dazzled with the bat and shared a 94-run opening stand to give India a perfect start after they had been asked to bat first. Rohit scored 64 runs from 34 deliveries while Kohli remained not out on 80 off 52 deliveries. Suryakumar Yadav (32 off 17) and Hardik Pandya (39 in 17 balls) also chipped with valuable cameos.

