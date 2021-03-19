During the fourth T20I between India and England at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad, Rohit Sharma took over captaincy duty from Virat Kohli in the last four overs of the match and guided his team to victory. Kohli, who left the field before the 17th over, was resting in the dugout while Rohit handled the situation. There was no clarity why Kohli handed the reigns to Rohit, but the Indian captain later revealed the reason behind the move. Michael Vaughan Feels Rohit Sharma Replacing Virat Kohli As Captain Towards the End of England Innings Was a Tactical Decision.

Kohli said that while fielding he felt discomfort in his quadriceps and thus as a precaution decided to go off the field. “I ran for a ball and threw it and I just aggravated my quad a little bit and I didn't want to make it into a niggle or an injury. We have another game in two days and I took the smart decision of going out,” Kohli said in the post-match presentation.

When Rohit took the charge, England were left with 46 runs to win from four overs. He handed the ball to Shardul Thakur who picked two back to back prized wickets of Ben Stokes and Eoin Morgan to shift the game completely in India’s favour. India eventually won by eight runs and levelled the series 2-2 with final to be played on Sunday now.

