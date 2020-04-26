Rohit Sharma Posts an Adorable Picture With Baby Samaira, Also Has a Message for Wifey Ritika Sajdeh

Samaira Sharma, Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh (Photo Credits: Instagram/ Rohit Sharma)

Rohit Sharma is spending a lot of time with his family amid this lockdown which is caused due to the outspread of the coronavirus. Most of the times, the Mumbai Indians captain is busy playing with his daughter helping his wife Ritika Sajdeh in the kitchen. Amid his daily activities, Sharma has been also working out to keep himself in shape and also conducting live chat sessions with his peers. Now, he has posted an adorable picture with his daughter Samiara where the little one is seen holding his finger while walking towards the garden. This Day That Year: Lasith Malinga & Rohit Sharma Jointly Destroyed Suresh Raina’s Yellow Army During CSK vs MI, IPL 2019 (Watch Video).

Rohit Sharma’s picture was seriously good but the caption of the snap was even better. The snap had a caption which read, “No better feeling than holding that little finger and asking her about her day, don’t worry @ritssajdeh I like holding your finger and asking about your day too,” read the caption. Rohit Sharma has been really active on social media and keeps his fans update about the various activities throughout the day. You can check the snap.

Prior to this, Sharma a video of himself where he urged his followers to stay indoors to break the chain of the virus. He even applauded the work of the medical staff who have worked relentlessly for helping the ones affected with COVID-19.