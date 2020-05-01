Rohit Sharma Replies to ‘Bro’ Virat Kohli’s Birthday Wishes, Aims to Register Many More ‘Elegant Partnerships’ With Indian Captain

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

On the occasion of Rohit Sharma’s 33rd birthday on Thursday (May 2, 2020), many prominent personalities took to their official social media accounts and wished the talismanic opener. Indian captain Virat Kohli also extended greetings to his deputy on Twitter. When Rohit came across the post, he thanked his ‘bro’ and said he is looking forward to piling up many more ‘elegant’ partnerships with his captain. Kohli and Rohit, who are placed at the first and second spot in the ICC ODI batting rankings, have played a lot of cricket with each other and tormented many bowling line-ups during the course and the latter is certainly aiming to extend the tale. Rohit Sharma Takes a Hilarious Dig at Yuvraj Singh’s Hairstyle While Replying to Birthday Wishes.

“Thanks a lot bro. Look forward to many more elegant partnerships too,” wrote Rohit while replying to Kohli’s birthday wishes on the micro-blogging website. Last year, some rumours rife that things are not well between India’s captain and vice-captain. However, the duo rubbished all the reports, making sure that their bond is still intact. Meanwhile, let’s look at the Tweet. Rohit Sharma Responds to Gautam Gambhir’s 'White-Ball Cricketer’ Remark: 'Don’t Know About That, but Loving Your Work.'

Thanks a lot bro. Look forward to many more elegant partnerships too. https://t.co/pp1sbOtXsD — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) May 1, 2020

Apart from replying Kohli, Rohit also acknowledged the wishes of many other people of cricket fraternity including Gautam Gambhir and Zaheer Khan. In fact, while replying to Yuvraj’s wishes, the 33-year old hilariously trolled the 2011-World Cup winner over his hairstyle.

Meanwhile, the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has also been postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Speculations are that the T20 extravaganza will be shifted in September. However, no official statement has come regarding the fate of the tournament.