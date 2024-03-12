Smriti Mandhana led Royal Challengers Bangalore would be up against Harmanpreet Kaur's Mumbai Indians in their final round-robin clash of the Women's Premier League 2024. RCB just needs to win their match against MI to secure a place in the WPL playoffs. However, with UP Warriorz losing their match against Gujarat Giants, RCB must ensure that even if they lose the match, it must be of a short margin not to affect their net run rate. The Bangalore-based franchise in this case having a superior NRR will make it to the next round of the tournament.

Mumbai Indians on the other hand will be coming into the match after winning their past two games against the UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants respectively. MI would be aiming to continue the winning momentum before entering the playoffs. RCB-W WPL 2024 Playoff Qualification Scenario: Here's How Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Can Finish in Top Three on Points Table

On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bangalore suffered a one-run loss against Delhi Capitals in their previous game, and they would hope to take out the positives from that match and win the clash against Mumbai Indians.

When Is RCB-W vs MI-W Match TATA WPL 2024? Know Date, Time and Venue?

Royal Challengers Bangalore face Mumbai Indians in match 19 of the Women's Premier League 2024 on Monday, March 12. The RCB-W vs MI-W match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium and it starts at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The toss will be held at 7:00 pm IST.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of RCB-W vs MI-W Match TATA WPL 2024?

Viacom 18 have the broadcasting rights of the TATA WPL 2024 in India and all the matches will be live telecasted on the Sports 18 Network channels. Fans can tune into the Sports 18 1/HD and Sports 18 Khel TV channels to catch the live action of the RCB-W vs MI-W match 19 of WPL 2024 in India.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of GG-W vs UP-W Match TATA WPL 2024?

JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18, have the online streaming rights of the TATA WPL 2024 and fans can tune into the JioCinema app or website to catch the free live streaming of the RCB-W vs MI-W Match 19 of TATA WPL 2024 in India. Delhi Capitals are likely to come out on top, given their form this season.

